CN Rail employee killed in switching incident at Surrey rail yard

By Amy Judd and Janet Brown Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 2:41 pm
A CN locomotive is shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A Canadian National Railway employee died early Monday morning during switching operations at its Surrey, B.C., rail yard.

CN Rail tells Global News that it happened at 2 a.m., and provided no further detail.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is deploying an investigator to the Thornton Yard in Surrey, after the incident occurred during switching operations.

In December, a 56-year-old locomotive engineer from Mission was killed at a Canadian Pacific train yard in Port Coquitlam. A cause of death was not released.

CN RailTransportation Safety BoardCN fatal accidentCN Rail accidentCN Rail deathCN Rail death SurreySurrey CN Rail yardThornton YardThornton Yard Surrey
