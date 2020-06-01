CN Rail employee killed in switching incident at Surrey rail yard

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian National Railway employee died early Monday morning during switching operations at its Surrey, B.C., rail yard.

CN Rail tells Global News that it happened at 2 a.m., and provided no further detail.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is deploying an investigator to the Thornton Yard in Surrey, after the incident occurred during switching operations.

In December, a 56-year-old locomotive engineer from Mission was killed at a Canadian Pacific train yard in Port Coquitlam. A cause of death was not released.

