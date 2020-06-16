Saskatchewan investing $80M for new long-term care facilities, upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

An investment of over $80 million will be made for seniors in long-term care across the province, according to the Saskatchewan government.

The funding was announced on Tuesday.

Roughly $73 million has been earmarked for replacing the Grenfell Pioneer Home as well as La Ronge’s current long-term care facility.

The remainder of the funding has been designated in 2020-21 for improvements to 51 facilities across the province. Officials said the upgrades include flooring and window replacements as well as heating and air conditioning improvements.

Government officials said these new investments are in addition to the $15.7 million provided in the 2020-21 budget to continue the construction of a new 72-bed facility in Meadow Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government is taking action to meet the need for long-term care services in rural and northern areas,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said in a press release.

“We kept our promise to build 13 new long-term care facilities across the province, with the final facility now under construction in Meadow Lake. These new investments reaffirm our commitment to Saskatchewan seniors.”

1:38 Report points to inadequacies in Saskatchewan long-term care facilities Report points to inadequacies in Saskatchewan long-term care facilities