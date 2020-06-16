Regulator finds condo strata market in B.C. is ‘unhealthy’

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) has found the province’s condo insurance market has left home owners with an average cost increase of around 40 per cent over the past year, while deductibles have also skyrocketed.

The new, independent Crown agency that regulates credit unions, insurance and trust companies, pensions and mortgage brokers presented an interim report to the B.C. government on Tuesday looking into the skyrocketing insurance rates.

1:53 Condo owner launches petition demanding gov’t action over rising strata insurance Condo owner launches petition demanding gov’t action over rising strata insurance

“Overall, in our opinion, the state of the strata insurance market in B.C. is ‘unhealthy’,” B.C. Financial Services Authority CEO Blair Morrison writes in the interim report.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is, a market that fails to meet the goals of sustainability, affordability and availability. Our findings also show that all the participants involved in this market have a role to play to return it to a healthy state.”

The BCFSA says price pressures will continue to go up. Buildings considered to be higher risk are expected to face the most significant increases as well as the possibility of not being able to obtain full, or in rare cases any, insurance coverage.

There are no details on how quickly the province will deal with the concerns raised in the interim report.

The report finds insurers are incurring losses mostly from minor claims, particularly those resulting from water damage, due to poor building maintenance practices and initial construction quality issues.

2:07 More sky-high insurance strata increases More sky-high insurance strata increases

New building construction, building material changes, and rising replacement costs have put further strain on industry profitability. The report also notes excessive exposure to earthquake risk in British Columbia has prompted insurers to reduce the amount of strata insurance they offer in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is not enough capacity in the strata insurance market to support future expected demand,” Morrison concludes in the interim report.

“Strata insurance can impact housing affordability for both homeowners and renters and the cost of individual homeowners’ condominium insurance. Lack of availability can place both at risk in the event of a loss.”

The final report is expected to be released in the fall of 2020. The BCFSA will now be engaging with stakeholders.

The BCFSA estimates there are nine or ten companies providing strata insurance in the province and they are mainly headquartered outside of Canada.

An estimated 1.5 million residents live in strata properties in BC and properties can range from under $1 million to over $200 million in insured value.

“Another fundamental issue identified is the lack of capacity (or the supply of the insurance) to serve the market adequately. It is quite possible that capacity will contract further rather than increase,” Morrison writes.