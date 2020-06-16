ALS Canada’s biggest annual fundraiser goes virtual on June 21

Send this page to someone via email

The ALS Society is one of those organizations across Canada going digital this year for their annual ALS Walk Strong due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the ALS Walk Strong event would see hundreds gather to walk in-support and raise funds of those living with the disease. Due to the pandemic, the organization plans to take it online. Participants can not only walk or run; they can get creative and share their deeds on social media.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It eventually causes paralysis and slowly takes away a person’s ability to speak, swallow and breathe.

“We do not know exactly why someone does get ALS,” says Paula Aceto, fundraising specialist for the ALS Society of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. “Bringing awareness to ALS and having people realize what a debilitating and horrible disease it is; not only is there no cure but there is no treatment.”

Aceto says anyone who wants to make a donation can do so on the ALS Canada website or sponsor an individual or team taking part in the walk.

On the morning of June 21, which also marks Global ALS Awareness Day, ALS Walks Strong participants can kick-off their journey with a virtual start line that includes opening remarks from ALS Canada CEO Tammy Moore and a warm-up.

The ALS Walk Strong will wrap up with a virtual finish line to celebrate all those who took part in the morning’s events.

Then at noon, the community is encouraged to make some noise from their front yards or balconies in-support of those in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick living with ALS.

ALS Walk Strong is ALS Canada’s largest fundraising event with 60 per cent of the proceeds raised dedicated to community-based support and 40 per cent to research funding.

“The ALS community is all about coming… planning a virtual event is all new to us,” ALS Society of Alberta’s Karen Caughey told Global News. “However, I think we’re finding ways to move forward and engage our families with each other as much as possible.”

Participants of this year’s ALS Walk Strong can sign up online through the ALS Society of N.B. and N.S. website.

