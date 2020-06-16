Testing clinic to open as Kingston area sees dramatic increase in gonorrhea cases: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health says it will be launching a quick test clinic for gonorrhea after seeing a dramatic increase in cases this year.

KFL&A Public Health says it declared a gonorrhea outbreak in January when the disease reached an all-time high of 25 cases in one month.

The next high was seen in February, with 26 cases diagnosed in a month.

Overall, in just the last five months, there have been 98 positive cases recorded, as opposed to last year’s total, which only reached 81 cases.

Public health says 60 per cent of this year’s cases have been detected in people over the age of 30.

“To address this rise in gonorrhea infections in our area, KFL&A Public Health is launching a quick test clinic where individuals who want routine testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia can get a quick test without seeing a health-care provider,” a news release from the public health unit read.

Those using the clinic are asked to bring their health card.

Public health says the clinic can be used by those who have had sex with a new partner since previously contracting a sexually transmitted infection, those who have never been tested, anyone who may suspect they have an infection or anyone who wants to simply rule out an infection.

Public health wants to emphasize that testing at the clinic is specific to gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The clinic will be available at KFL&A Public Health’s main office on Portsmouth Avenue and will be offered twice a week on Monday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with no appointment needed.

The first clinic will be held on June 18 at 1 p.m.

Those attending the clinic will independently pick up a test kit and provide a sample to complete the quick test.

If a test comes back positive, a public health nurse will reach out within two weeks for treatment.