Gonorrhea outbreak declared in Hastings and Prince Edward counties

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health has declared a gonorrhea outbreak.

According to the health unit for Hastings and Prince Edward counties, there have been higher than normal rates of gonorrhea in the region in 2020. Between January and May, 26 cases of gonorrhea have been reported, compared to 15 cases over the same time last year.

The public health agency says the rate of gonorrhea has been steadily rising each of the past five years.

Almost all recently reported infections were among individuals between the ages of 30 and 49. Since over 50 per cent of men and woman will not have symptoms of gonorrhea, they will not know they have the infection unless they are tested.

Story continues below advertisement

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health says gonorrhea is the second most commonly reported sexually transmitted infection after chlamydia and is spread through unprotected oral, vaginal and anal sex with a partner who is already infected. Sharing sex toys can also spread infection.

Due to adjusted service delivery, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health is offering self-serve testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia. Testing kits are now available for pick up at all public health offices.