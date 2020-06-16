Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating after man’s body found on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 8:57 am
opp
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 401 in Ajax. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for witnesses after a man’s body was found along a highway in Ajax on Tuesday.

Police were called to Highway 401 under the Harwood Avenue bridge at around 2 a.m. for reports that a body was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

When officers arrived, the victim was deceased, according to police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said investigators believe the victim was driven over by a large vehicle, possibly a transport truck.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity as next of kin is being notified, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said some drivers stopped after the fact, but police are looking to speak to any witnesses who were in that area around 2 a.m. to determine what exactly happened prior to the man being struck.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also looking to speak to the driver, who they say may not have known they had driven over the man.

The highway has now been reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial Policedurham regionAjaxhighway 401Kerry SchmidtHarwood AvenueHarwood bridge Ajaxhighway 401 body found Ajax
Flyers
More weekly flyers