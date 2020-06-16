Police investigating after man’s body found on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for witnesses after a man’s body was found along a highway in Ajax on Tuesday.

Police were called to Highway 401 under the Harwood Avenue bridge at around 2 a.m. for reports that a body was lying in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

When officers arrived, the victim was deceased, according to police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said investigators believe the victim was driven over by a large vehicle, possibly a transport truck.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity as next of kin is being notified, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said some drivers stopped after the fact, but police are looking to speak to any witnesses who were in that area around 2 a.m. to determine what exactly happened prior to the man being struck.

Police are also looking to speak to the driver, who they say may not have known they had driven over the man.

The highway has now been reopened.

Male located deceased on #Hwy401 at harwood Ave. Person was driven over at approx 2am Witnesses cal 905-668-3388 https://t.co/ROxlA2il1U — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 16, 2020