Favourite Family Recipe: Cynthia’s Cinnamon Buns

Mom’s Cinnamon Buns
Ingredients:
1 package dry yeast
1/4 cup lukewarm water
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup lard
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup scalded milk
1 egg
3 1/2 cups flour
Filling:
1/2 cup soft butter
1/4 cup cinnamon
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 chopped walnuts or raisins
Directions
Soften yeast in lukewarm water. I usually add a teaspoon of sugar to the lukewarm water. Wait 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine sugar, lard and salt. Stir in hot milk, cool to lukewarm. Add softened yeast, egg and 2 cups of the flour, beat well. Gradually add remaining flour or enough to make a soft dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size, about 2 hours. Punch down. Turn out and roll into a 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick rectangle. 18” x 14”
Spread with softened butter. Mix cinnamon, brown sugar, white sugar together and sprinkle on butter. Then sprinkle with walnuts or raisins. Roll up like a jelly roll. Slice into 8 even pieces and place side by side in a 9” by 13” pan lined with parchment paper and let rise again until double in size, about 45 – 60 minutes. I add a maraschino cherry to each cinnamon bun. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes.
While the buns are baking you can prepare the glaze.
Mix the following ingredients:
Glaze:
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup cream
Once the buns have cooled down, spread on the glaze and have a feast. Enjoy.
