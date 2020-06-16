Menu

Favourite Family Recipe: Cynthia’s Cinnamon Buns

By Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 11:12 am
Favourite Family Recipe: Cynthia’s Cinnamon Buns
It's the return of our annual 'Trail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe' Competition. This week our first finalist, Cynthia, shares the story behind her family's cinnamon buns with Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes.

Mom’s Cinnamon Buns

Ingredients: 

1 package dry yeast
1/4 cup lukewarm water
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup lard
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup scalded milk
1 egg
3 1/2 cups flour

Filling:

1/2 cup soft butter
1/4 cup cinnamon
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 chopped walnuts or raisins

Directions

Soften yeast in lukewarm water. I usually add a teaspoon of sugar to the lukewarm water. Wait 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, lard and salt. Stir in hot milk, cool to lukewarm. Add softened yeast, egg and 2 cups of the flour, beat well. Gradually add remaining flour or enough to make a soft dough. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size, about 2 hours. Punch down. Turn out and roll into a 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch thick rectangle. 18” x 14”

Spread with softened butter. Mix cinnamon, brown sugar, white sugar together and sprinkle on butter. Then sprinkle with walnuts or raisins. Roll up like a jelly roll. Slice into 8 even pieces and place side by side in a 9” by 13” pan lined with parchment paper and let rise again until double in size, about 45 – 60 minutes. I add a maraschino cherry to each cinnamon bun. Bake in a 350F degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

While the buns are baking you can prepare the glaze.

Mix the following ingredients:

Glaze:

1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup cream

Once the buns have cooled down, spread on the glaze and have a feast. Enjoy.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc recipesFavourite Family RecipeMom's Cinnamon BunsTrail Appliances Favourite Family Recipe' Competition.
