Coronavirus: MPI resuming Class 2-5 road tests

Manitoba Public Insurance announced Monday it will immediately be resuming Class 2-5 road tests.

However, no new tests can be scheduled until the backlog of some 4,300 previously booked appointments are cleared up first.

MPI says it will be contacting those people in order of their scheduled appointments, before moving onto its second phase, the details of which will be released in early July.

Class 1 testing resumed the week of May 18 following feedback from the trucking industry.

Special health precautions were put in place for Class 1 testing, which MPI says will now apply to the other forms of testing. People must:

Arrive 15 minutes early and maintain physical distancing (minimum of two metres/six feet) when possible.

Provide and wear their own mask (non-medical masks are fine).

Answer questions to ensure they have not been exposed to COVID-19.

Sanitize all touchpoints in their vehicle.

MPI says tests will have to be cancelled and rebooked if someone neglects to do any of the above.

All road tests were cancelled abruptly on March 16, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

