Crime

Northumberland OPP seize loaded submachine handgun, drugs during traffic stop on Hwy. 401

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 1:09 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 1:18 pm
Northumberland OPP seized a fully loaded automatic submachine handgun and drugs during a traffic stop.
Three people face numerous firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop in Northumberland County on the weekend.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 2:15 a.m. officers stopped an eastbound SUV on Hwy. 401 near Brighton for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

OPP determined the SUV was being used as a ride-sharing vehicle from the Durham region which was transporting two adults and youth. Officers say they smelled cannabis in the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Officers allegedly located a fully loaded automatic submachine handgun, two knives along with crystal meth, Xanax, 137 grams of purple heroin and cash.

Police allege the two adults provided officers with false identification.

Jai’Lyn Mitchell-Charles, 20, of Ajax, Kahleed Hussein-Rayner, 19, of Pickering and a 16-year-old from Bowmanville were arrested and charged with:

Transport firearm, weapon prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
  • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose
  • 2 counts of trafficking in a Schedule I substance – heroin and methamphetamines
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Trafficking a Schedule IV substance – other drugs
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Hussein-Rayne and Mitchell-Charles were additionally charged with knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm and obstructing peace officer.

Mitchell-Charles was also charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and five counts of failure to comply with release order (5 counts)

All three were held in custody for a court appearance in Cobourg on Saturday.

