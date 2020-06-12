Cobourg man charged after officers seize magic mushrooms, crystal meth: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers arrested a man on Thursday on suspicion of drug trafficking as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting drug activity.

Police say officers seized 14.5 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), one gram of crystal meth, $1,160 in cash, scales and two cellphones.

Nicholas John McCarthy, 28, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance

Possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Trespassing on a railway property

Obstructing a peace officer

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:36 PARN addresses online petition against safe consumption and treatment centre for Peterborough PARN addresses online petition against safe consumption and treatment centre for Peterborough