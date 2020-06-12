Cobourg man charged after officers seize magic mushrooms, crystal meth: police

A Cobourg man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers arrested a man on Thursday on suspicion of drug trafficking as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting drug activity.
Police say officers seized 14.5 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), one gram of crystal meth, $1,160 in cash, scales and two cellphones.
Nicholas John McCarthy, 28, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance
- Possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Trespassing on a railway property
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
- Failure to comply with a probation order
He was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.
