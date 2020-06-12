Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged after officers seize magic mushrooms, crystal meth: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 10:25 am
Updated June 12, 2020 11:18 am
Cobourg police say officers seized magic mushrooms and crystal meth as part of an ongoing investigation.
Cobourg police say officers seized magic mushrooms and crystal meth as part of an ongoing investigation. Cobourg Police Service

A Cobourg man is facing drug-related charges following an investigation by police.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers arrested a man on Thursday on suspicion of drug trafficking as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting drug activity.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after officers seize cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs — police

Police say officers seized 14.5 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), one gram of crystal meth, $1,160 in cash, scales and two cellphones.

Nicholas John McCarthy, 28, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance
  • Possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Trespassing on a railway property
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking
  • Failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday, police said.

