‘Systemic racism exists in Montreal’: Mayor Valérie Plante vows to take action​

A report published on Monday states the City of Montreal has neglected the fight against racism and failed to recognize the systemic nature of discrimination.

The 261-page document follows a public consultation involving more than 7,000 people and concludes that the city has trouble translating words into action.

Montreal’s public consultation office made 38 recommendations, starting with a recognition of the systemic nature of racism and discrimination against racialized groups and Indigenous people.

“There’s no more time to waste,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante during the press conference. “It’s a report people have been waiting for. It’s a collective awakening that systemic racism does exist.”

Racial and social profiling within the Montreal police force were among the issues discussed on Monday. The consultation comes a week after thousands of activists held protests in the streets of Montreal against systemic racism, inequality and police brutality.

Plante noted the Montreal police will have to formally recognize systemic racism within its force.

When asked about Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron’s silence and Montreal Police Brotherhood president Yves Francoeur’s response about there not being an issue of racism within the Montreal police force, Plante said: “The report tells us in black and white that there’s systemic racism, which includes the SPVM.”

The mayor said the city’s police are set to unveil their new ‘street check’ plan in July, which is among the “tools necessary to fight racism and discrimination.”

She said she was also working with the provincial and federal governments to explore the possibility of outfitting the Montreal police with body cameras, a proposal that the administration previously rejected.

The president of the Montreal office of public consultations (OCPM), Dominique Ollivier, said in a letter to Plante accompanying the report that the failure to recognize the problem has left the city without the necessary tools to genuinely tackle it. In August 2018, the City of Montreal mandated the OCPM to prepare and hold the consultation alongside the Diversity and Social Inclusion Service, as the business unit responsible for this file.

The two-year investigation compiled and recorded data of more than 7,000 participants.

In a July 2019 response, the city said it “does not recognize the ‘systemic’ nature of the two phenomena, namely racism and discrimination.”

The 2020 report released on Monday accuses the mayor of turning a blind eye and focusing on the inclusion of immigrants, forgetting the systematic issues Black people and other visible minorities face within the jurisdiction.

Following the report’s recommendation, Plante announced the city will appoint Serge Lamontagne as the commissioner responsible for the fight against racism and review its hiring processes to ensure visible minorities are adequately represented in the city’s workforce and have the chance to move up the ranks.

The commission also recommended that the city and its boroughs produce data every three years detailing variances between racialized, Indigenous and white people in such sectors as employment, racial profiling, housing and economic development.

Plante pointed out on Monday that in December 2019 there were only 21 per cent of racialed people working for the city and they’ve increased this number by 36 per cent.

“But it still isn’t enough. There’s a new plan already in motion where we aim to hire (more),” she said.

— With files from The Canadian Press