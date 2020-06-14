Major crime unit investigating woman’s suspicious death in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a woman died in her residence under suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to the home on the 400 block of Avenue M North on Sunday at around 12:30 a.m.

The 39-year-old woman was already dead in her home by the time police arrived, authorities said.

An autopsy to determine the cause of her death has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

Both the major crime unit and forensic are investigating the death along with the Coroners Service.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 and ask to speak to the major crime investigator, or call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

