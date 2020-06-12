Winnipeg Goldeyes to play on the road as part of shortened American Association season

Send this page to someone via email

After a turbulent few months in the world of sports thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be playing ball this season after all, but it won’t be north of the border.

The American Association has released details on a plan that will allow six of the league’s twelve teams to resume play.

The Goldeyes will play along with the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen, Sioux Falls Canaries, and St. Paul Saints.

Fargo, Sioux Falls and Milwaukee will serve as hub cities with two teams being assigned to each ballpark.

The Fish will play a shortened 60-game schedule based at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, N.D., with the first pitch expected to come on July 3.

“We hoped that with the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba improving, we could host games at Shaw Park while safely abiding by the social distancing recommendations outlined by our governments. Unfortunately, that will not be the case,” said Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier.

Fans will be permitted at each park with several restrictions to begin the year. Those restrictions could be partially lifted as the season progresses.

The six teams not participating in this year’s season are all expected to return to play in 2021.

In a statement released by the team this morning, the Goldeyes will contact all ticket holders and corporate partners to discuss advance payments.