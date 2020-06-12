Menu

Canada

Pandemic raises issues for Matthew Raymond trial jury selection, N.B. court told

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2020 7:04 pm
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on December 18, 2019.
Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on December 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The head of New Brunswick’s court system says the greatest challenge in planning for jury trials in the province is physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court services executive director Nancy Grant spoke Friday at a case conference hearing for a Fredericton man facing four counts of first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Court to decide if one jury or two needed in murder trial of Matthew Raymond

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, on Aug. 10, 2018.

A jury needs to be chosen for an August 17 hearing to determine Raymond’s mental fitness to stand trial on the charges.

READ MORE: New Brunswick denies request for judge-alone hearing for Matthew Raymond

Grant told the court that even with large arenas, there are strict limitations on the size of a potential jury pool because of physical distancing and the need for multiple entrances and exits to control the flow of the crowd.

Judge Fred Ferguson said the processes used for the fitness trial could become the template for other hearings and trials going forward.

New BrunswickFirst Degree MurderMatthew RaymondNew Brunswick shooting
