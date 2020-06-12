Coronavirus: Four United Churches in Barrie, Ont., to remain closed

Send this page to someone via email

Four United Churches in Barrie, Ont., will remain closed as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Burton Avenue United Church, Collier Street United Church, Grace United Church and Northwest Barrie United Church will continue with online worship.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced that places of worship would be allowed to reopen at 30-per-cent building capacity on Friday, and that people can gather in groups of 10, up from the former limit of five.

“It is our collective decision to keep our buildings closed at this time,” United Church leaders in Barrie said. “Our church ministry continues through online worship, pastoral care, community support and justice ministry.”

Burton Avenue United Church will remain closed until at least Sept. 1. Leaders said the team planning the return has already started to develop COVID-19 guidelines.

Collier Street United Church’s building will have three reopening phases. The first will begin July 1, when the building will be open to staff only.

Phase 2 will see the building reopen to small groups, event rentals, funerals, weddings and in-person worship, with no more than 50 people inside at once. This could begin in August or September, leaders said.

Grace United Church will be closed until “is is deemed safe to reopen,” and worship will continue online until at least September.

Northwest Barrie United Church will stay shut until the fall, when staff will reassess and set a reopening date for public worship.

