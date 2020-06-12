More than 200 charges laid after compound crossbow, guns, drugs seized in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested and more than 200 charges laid after a drugs and weapons investigation in north Edmonton last month.

Drugs and weapons, including two rifles, three shot guns, a stolen pistol, a compound crossbow and 1,100 rounds of ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, GHB and codeine, were seized during a search on May 15 at a residence near 138 Avenue and 64 Street.

Stolen property was also seized by police, including six credit cards, 26 pieces of ID, three mountain bikes, three computers and more than $7,600 in Canadian currency.

Following a week-long investigation, the EPS Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit conducted a search warrant at the address on Friday, May 15, 2020. Supplied: Edmonton Police

One of the computers included a laptop that was reported stolen from the Alberta legislature in April, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.

Police began investigating in May after receiving a call about suspicious activity at the residence. The EPS Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) executed a search warrant on May 15.

An Edmonton man and two women are facing multiple charges.

Ryley Hoffman, 34, Paige Nelson, 25, and Melonie Hoffman, 50, are facing a combined total of 209 charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card and possession of an identity document.