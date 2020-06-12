More than 200 charges laid after compound crossbow, guns, drugs seized in Edmonton

Three people were arrested and more than 200 charges laid after a drugs and weapons investigation in north Edmonton last month.
Drugs and weapons, including two rifles, three shot guns, a stolen pistol, a compound crossbow and 1,100 rounds of ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, GHB and codeine, were seized during a search on May 15 at a residence near 138 Avenue and 64 Street.
Stolen property was also seized by police, including six credit cards, 26 pieces of ID, three mountain bikes, three computers and more than $7,600 in Canadian currency.
One of the computers included a laptop that was reported stolen from the Alberta legislature in April, Edmonton police said in a news release Friday.
Police began investigating in May after receiving a call about suspicious activity at the residence. The EPS Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) executed a search warrant on May 15.
An Edmonton man and two women are facing multiple charges.
Ryley Hoffman, 34, Paige Nelson, 25, and Melonie Hoffman, 50, are facing a combined total of 209 charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card and possession of an identity document.
