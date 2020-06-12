New deputy mayor, police board chair, committee leaders in Winnipeg council shakeup

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has announced changes to the leadership of city committees, in an effort to better respond to the province’s reopening as well as the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud of the way Winnipeggers have responded to the global pandemic,” said Bowman. “As our city begins to adjust to a new normal, it is important that those in leadership roles are focused on how we can continue to build our city for the future during and after the pandemic has passed.”

The mayor said council’s committees will be working with recently-adopted multi-year budgets to respond to the pandemic and its aftermath.

City councillor Markus Chambers, left, will be the new chair of the Winnipeg Police Board. Jordan Pearn / Global News

Among the changes — veteran councillor John Orlikow (River Heights) is stepping into the deputy mayor role, while outgoing deputy Markus Chambers (St. Norbert – Seine River) will be the new chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, pending council ratification.

Previous police board chair Kevin Klein (Charleswood – Tuxedo – Westwood) announced his resignation from that role to media on Thursday.

“The Winnipeg Police Board provides civilian oversight of the Winnipeg Police Service. It also works to ensure that the needs and values of the community are reflected in the Winnipeg Police Service,” said Bowman.

“During these challenging times, I appreciate that councillor Chambers is prepared to provide needed leadership in the position of chair.”

The committee chairs of each standing policy committee, going forward, will be:

Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works: Matt Allard (St. Boniface)

Innovation and Economic Development: Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan)

Finance: Scott Gillingham (St. James)

Property and Development, Heritage, and Downtown Development: Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre)

Water and Waste, Riverbank Management and the Environment: Brian Mayes (St. Vital)

Protection, Community Services and Parks: Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry)

Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) continues in her current role of acting deputy mayor.

Bowman said mandate letters will be publicly released next week, and that the new leadership positions will come into effect June 27.

