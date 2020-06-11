Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Coun. Kevin Klein resigns as Winnipeg Police Board chair amid ‘critical time’ for policing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 5:18 pm
Coun. Kevin Klein.
Coun. Kevin Klein. Global Winnipeg

The chair of the Winnipeg Police Board has resigned from that position.

Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo) told 680 CJOB Thursday afternoon that he’d be stepping down from his role as chair.

“I tendered my resignation,” said Klein.

“We’re in a very critical time with policing and community, especially given the recent events and the frustrations that are being felt on both sides.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Klein’s resignation comes as the Winnipeg Police Service is under considerable scrutiny. Calls to defund the police — inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the criticism of police violence against communities of colour — are growing in the city.

Defunding the police is also something called for by organizers of last Friday’s #Justice4BlackLives rally in their petition, which included a number of demands directed at the city and province to prevent racial discrimination by law enforcement.

READ MORE: ‘Find other ways of helping people’: Winnipeg lawyer discusses defunding police

Klein described the city as ‘divided’ over the issue of police, and that problems between the police service and City Hall have made it impossible for him to do his job effectively.

“(I’ve) simply become the target for some politicians at City Hall, and I don’t think the board is able, effectively, to do their job either when we’re crossing those lines.

“This is not a time for games. We need to do something, we need to reach out to the community. We need to start making tangible changes and we need to start taking action.

Tweet This

“I didn’t think I could be a positive influence or think I could do  what I wanted to do under those conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Rallying cry to “defund the police” resonates with some in Winnipeg
Rallying cry to “defund the police” resonates with some in Winnipeg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWinnipeg policeCity of WinnipegWinnipeg Police BoardWinnipeg councildefund policeKevin KleinPolice Board
Flyers
More weekly flyers