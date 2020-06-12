Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Montreal woman travelled to Toronto to make fraudulent CERB claims, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 1:58 pm
Updated June 12, 2020 2:04 pm
File photo - Canadian money.
File photo - Canadian money. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Toronto police say they have charged a Montreal woman who allegedly tried to make fraudulent Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) claims by attempting to open up multiple bank accounts.

Police said the woman travelled to Toronto from Montreal “for the sole purpose of fraudulently making CERB applications by opening up various bank accounts.”

Officers allege that the woman attended multiple banks across Toronto with multiple identities to set up bank accounts.

Investigators said officers seized counterfeit identification from the woman.

READ MORE: Toronto police warn of increase in various coronavirus-related scams

Police arrested 40-year-old Karina Riel from Montreal on Thursday.

She is charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document, possession of an identity document allegedly used to open accounts at various banks and impersonation.

Story continues below advertisement

Riel is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse on Friday.

“The Toronto Police Service are reminding the public and financial institutions to be vigilant at all times and to report all suspected fraudulent account openings to police,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoMontrealFraudToronto crimeCERBCanada Emergency Response BenefitCERB fraudfake CERB claimfraudulent CERB claimsKarina RielMontreal woman
Flyers
More weekly flyers