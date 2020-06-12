Owner of neglected, blind puppy found in Forest Lawn sought by Calgary Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping the public can help them locate the owner of a badly neglected puppy found wandering in Forest Lawn last week.

According to the humane society, the dog was turned in to a veterinary clinic after being found in the 2400 block of 43 Street S.E. on Monday, June 1.

The puppy, which the humane society believed to be about eight weeks old, was suffering from a severe eye condition which resulted in one eye rupturing and the other being severely swollen.

The Calgary Humane Society says this eight-week-old terrier puppy was found in Forest Lawn on June 1. When found, the dog was suffered from a severe eye condition. Calgary Humane Society

In a Friday news release, the humane society said the puppy required both eyes to be surgically removed.

“This poor puppy was vocalizing in pain up to the point of surgery,” Brad Nichols with the Calgary Humane Society said.

“He was clearly and overtly suffering.” Tweet This

The dog didn’t have any ID tags, so the humane society is asking anyone who knows the puppy or its owner to call 403-205-4455 or report online at CalgaryHumane.ca.

Nichols said the pup is doing well and will remain in recovery for a while prior to being put up for adoption.

“Because he (has become) sightless from such a young age he should acclimatize well to his reality,” Nichols said.