Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lincoln

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle collision in the town of Lincoln, Ont., according to Niagara Regional Police.

The crash happened early Friday around 1 a.m. in an area near North Service and Sann roads.

Investigators say the Ford Focus, travelling eastbound, swerved off North Service Road, hit a pole and sustained significant damage to the front passenger side.

READ MORE: Man found seriously injured at Jackson Square parking garage

The 20-year-old was thrown from the sedan and died at the scene, according to police.

The 18-year-old female driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information can contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9265.

Story continues below advertisement