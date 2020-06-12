Man seriously injured, suspect at large after shots fired in Pierrefonds: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pierrefonds early Friday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils said officers were directed to Dauville Street near Gouin Boulevard by a 911 call made at 12:30 a.m. after a car crashed into a fence.

When police arrived, paramedics were already on site, tending to the 23-year-old driver of the car that had crashed, according to police. The man reportedly sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body and is now in hospital in critical condition.

The working theory of investigators, according to Chevrefils, is that two men “were consuming some drugs” while their car was parked on the southern side of the street when another vehicle drove past and fired shots at them.

Chevrefils told Global News that after being shot, the driver of the vehicle attempted to pursue his attacker but quickly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the fence nearby.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the incident. Chevrefils added that investigators are continuing to work to determine exactly what happened.