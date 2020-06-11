City of Surrey faces backlash over removal of pro-RCMP lawn signs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Surrey is facing backlash over the deployment of municipal crews to remove lawn signs calling for the retention of the Surrey RCMP.

It’s the latest volley in the at times heated debate over the city’s plan to move to a new municipal police force.

“I was shocked,” Surrey Coun. Linda Annis told Global News of the sign removals.

“And it’s not a decision (city crews) would’ve made themselves. It would have come from the top.

“We’re getting into petty politics and staff should not be involved in it.”

Who ordered pro-RCMP signs to be confiscated? Feels like petty politics and anti-free speech. What a waste of staff time. We need a police referendum! pic.twitter.com/4qCusBXg4w — Linda Annis (@LindaAnnisBC) June 11, 2020

In a statement, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services Rob Costanzo said the “Keep the RCMP in Surrey” signs violate city bylaws.

“The signs were removed from public property and public right of ways because it violates … Highway Traffic Bylaw 13007 (Section 82),” wrote Costanzo.

And a city worker in a marked vehicle was captured on camera in at least one case removing a sign from a resident property.

The city argues that signs that are on easements along the road are technically on city land, and as such violate the bylaw.

Residents Global News spoke with did not have much time for that argument.

“I don’t agree with that for sure. It’s our property,” said Tavi Eggerston.

“It’s petty, petty, petty,” added resident Donald Terry.

“I think [the RCMP has] done a great job. I think spending all the money to bring in a new police force is crazy.”

4:41 ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ petition ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ petition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview on the matter.

Annis said McCallum needs to explain why the signs are apparently being targeted.

“Saying that you can’t have a sign there is crazy,” she said

“And to have staff driving through neighbourhoods looking for these signs is absolutely ridiculous.”

Replacing the Surrey RCMP with a municipal police force was one of the key issues that helped McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition sweep to power in the 2018 municipal election.

Since then, the issue has fractured the party, with several councillors leaving to sit as independents.

Earlier this year, a report into Surrey’s police transition determined the force could be up and running by April 1, 2021 at the earliest, with 805 officers and a total staff of 1,150 people.