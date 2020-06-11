Police in Kelowna, B.C., investigating pooper who soiled display toilet

Send this page to someone via email

Talk about a crappy job: Having to clean up someone else’s excrement.

In what appears to be a not-so-funny case of bathroom humour, Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating an incident of a man who defecated in a display toilet inside a business along the 2500 block of Enterprise Way this week.

The deuce-dropping episode, police say, happened on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Police say they were notified by staff at the store that an unknown man had entered the building and did the dirty deed in a display toilet.

Police say the suspect has not been identified.

While relieving one’s self in a public washroom can be a dealbreaker for some, doing it out in the open is something entirely different.

Yet over the last few years, there have been multiple episodes of people doing exactly that.

In 2015, police in Ohio were on the hunt for a man who was believed to have relieved himself as many as 100 times at various locations through one neighbourhood.

In 2017, a Colorado family was miffed at a jogger who defecated regularly on their front lawn for nearly two months.

And in 2018, people in a Toronto neighbourhood were on the hunt for a man who was publicly defecating early in the morning.

