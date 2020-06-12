The Ongoing History of New Music encore presentation: Musical offspring

- Bob Dylan, Like a Rolling Stone
- The Wallflowers, One Headlight
- Green Day, American Idiot
- SWMRS, Berkeley’s on Fire
- The Call, Let the Day Begin
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Love Burns
- Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Tomorrow People
- Jeff Buckely, The Last Goodbye
- The Lennon Claypool Delerium, Mr. Wright
- Oasis, Lyla
- Inhaler, It Won’t Always Be Like This
- Kasador, Brood & BloomNeed a playlist? Eric Wilhite has obliged.
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg (Sunday nights at 11)
- Rock 97.7/Grand Prairie – Sunday nights at 6.
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
