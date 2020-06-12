Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music encore presentation: Musical offspring

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted June 12, 2020 9:00 am
I supposed if you grow up in a creative household, something is inevitably going to rub off, whether it be pre-destined in your genes or just because of what goes around you as you’re growing up.Take the case of Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold. He’s done some acting just like dad. Duncan Jones is the son of David Bowie and is a respected film director. Sasha Spielberg, daughter of Stephen, has become a screenwriter. Ben Stiller is the son of Jerry Stiller.If we turn to music, we find Roseanne Cash, singing daughter of Johnny. There’s Miley Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray. Norah Jones is the daughter of Ravi Shankar. Jason Bonham is the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John.How many other parent-child combinations can we find if we just focus on the world of alt-rock? Sounds like it’s time to make a list.Songs heard on this program:
  • Bob Dylan, Like a Rolling Stone
  • The Wallflowers, One Headlight
  • Green Day, American Idiot
  • SWMRS, Berkeley’s on Fire
  • The Call, Let the Day Begin
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Love Burns
  • Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Tomorrow People
  • Jeff Buckely, The Last Goodbye
  • The Lennon Claypool Delerium, Mr. Wright
  • Oasis, Lyla
  • Inhaler, It Won’t Always Be Like This
  • Kasador, Brood & BloomNeed a playlist? Eric Wilhite has obliged.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0TglFSJTCnC7KFsL0nX67w?si=GPnOjFNDSdeRtcI8XZ68YA
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
