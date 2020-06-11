Seeding of the 2020 crop ‘virtually complete’ in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Seeding is essentially complete in most areas of Saskatchewan.

In the weekly crop report, Saskatchewan Agriculture said 98 per cent of the 2020 crop is in the ground.

The report, released Thursday, said there are still a few fields that are being seeded for green feed and silage.

Some farmers also need to reseed due to damage caused by flea beetles and cutworms.

Rain between June 2 and June 8 helped improve topsoil moisture conditions, Sask Ag said, but it added that some areas had localized flooding.

The St. Walburg area received 154 millimetres of rain during the reporting period and has received 234 mm in total precipitation since April 1.

Higher amounts of rain in the west-central region have significantly improved moisture conditions in the area, the report stated.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated five per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated six per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Sask Ag said dry conditions delayed the emergence of smaller seeded crops such as canola, with 45 per cent emerging and 34 per cent in the seeding stage.

The majority of crop damage in the past week was caused by strong winds, dry soil conditions, insects and localized flooding in the west-central and northwest regions.

