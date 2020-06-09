Feds to offer more funding to organizations tackling food security amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is spending more money to help food banks and other community organizations working to increase food security.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced on Tuesday a second round of applications are now being accepted for the government’s local food infrastructure fund.

Bibeau says $43.4 million is available and applications for grants up to $250,000 will be accepted.

The fund is a five-year program that was launched as part of a broader federal food policy in 2019.

Altogether, $50 million was allocated to reduce food insecurity and the first round of proposals saw 362 projects receive a total of $6.6 million.

The money is on top of extra support the federal government has already rolled out for Canada’s food banks to help with the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.