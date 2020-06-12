Century-old Pointe-Claire Village home demolished without permit

Send this page to someone via email

A century-old waterfront building was torn down without a permit Monday in Pointe-Claire’s iconic village, according to the city.

The foundation and displaced rubble are all that is left of the house known to residents as the “Pink home.”

“I was surprised. I couldn’t believe it,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said, examining the hole left behind by the teardown.

“It’s not every day when someone demolishes a house without a permit.” Tweet This

The building was recently sold, according to the city.

The new owner was issued a permit for interior renovation only, Belvedere said.

“We lost a piece of history,” one resident said. pic.twitter.com/GWZNDfYuU1 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 11, 2020

André Meloche is the name listed on the city’s evaluation roll as the property’s present owner.

Meloche did not want to comment on the demolition of the building.

However, he claims to have filed an independent inspector’s report to the city.

Meloche says the building was deemed “structurally unsafe.”

On June 2, local fire crews responded to a call at the residence located at 4 Saint-Joachim St. It was unclear what the emergency response was for.

Belvedere claims the city has refused numerous demolition permit requests in the past.

The home, which dates back to 1920, was not deemed a heritage building but residents say it’s a major loss for the historic Pointe-Claire Village.

“I think it’s another little piece of the Pointe-Claire history being torn down,” resident Marc Legault said.

Fears of modern development projects ruining the aesthetic of the 300-year-old community are growing.

Last year after a lengthy battle with residents, the city approved the demolition of the longstanding Pioneer bar to make way for a future condo project.

This recent demolition has the Pointe-Claire historical society worried about the message it sends to eager building developers.

“It set a very dangerous precedent that the bylaw affecting this can be ignored,” vice-president Andrew Swidzinski said.

Belvedere says action needs to be taken in the wake of the demolition.

“Somebody broke the rules and regulations and now we need to make sure that it is made clear that you just can’t do this, ” Belvedere said.

The mayor says city bylaws could see the owner face fines ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Swidzinski says the penalty is not severe enough, calling the fine a slap on the wrist.

“A fine like that is the cost of doing business,” Swidzinski said.

He claims the owner skirted the rules knowing very well the minimal expense it would cost them.

Swidzinski and the Pointe-Claire Historical Society are calling on the city to lay down a heavy hand to prevent this from happening again.

They want the building to be rebuilt exactly as it was.

Belvedere says the future of the site in the meantime is still up in the air.

He says the city is examining all its options and hasn’t ruled out possible legal action.

