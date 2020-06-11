11 crashes involving deer investigated since Monday, Dufferin OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Since Monday, Dufferin OPP say they’ve investigated 11 crashes involving deer, with one happening on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, officers say they had investigated three crashes involving deer within about three hours.

According to police, there’s been property damage as a result of the collisions.

Police are reminding drivers travelling in the early evening and early morning hours to be wary of deer.

To reduce the likelihood of a collision, officers say drivers can slow down, look ahead and remember that where there’s one deer, there’s usually more.

