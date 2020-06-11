Menu

11 crashes involving deer investigated since Monday, Dufferin OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 1:45 pm
Since Monday, Dufferin OPP say they've investigated 11 crashes involving deer, with one happening on Thursday morning.
Since Monday, Dufferin OPP say they've investigated 11 crashes involving deer, with one happening on Thursday morning. AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Since Monday, Dufferin OPP say they’ve investigated 11 crashes involving deer, with one happening on Thursday morning.

On Tuesday, officers say they had investigated three crashes involving deer within about three hours.

READ MORE: Police warn public after black bear found in west London

According to police, there’s been property damage as a result of the collisions.

Police are reminding drivers travelling in the early evening and early morning hours to be wary of deer.

To reduce the likelihood of a collision, officers say drivers can slow down, look ahead and remember that where there’s one deer, there’s usually more.

