Innisfil man dies following 2-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.

A 56-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Mapleview Drive East in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officers, a white car was driving east and tried to pass another vehicle when it lost control in the rain and crashed into an SUV travelling west.

The driver of the white car, the 56-year-old man from Innisfil, was killed in the crash near Bayview Drive.

UPDATE #1: Two vehicles involved in Mapleview Dr. E. collision and one driver has died from injuries sustained in the crash. @Barrie_Fire and @simcoecountyPS both attended and provided assistance to #BarriePolice investigators. Updated information to follow in the morning. pic.twitter.com/HwV27PM3VF — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 11, 2020

The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

