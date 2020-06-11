Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Innisfil man dies following 2-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 12:10 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

A 56-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Mapleview Drive East in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday evening, police say.

According to officers, a white car was driving east and tried to pass another vehicle when it lost control in the rain and crashed into an SUV travelling west.

READ MORE: Essa man charged after riding bicycle the day after it was stolen, OPP says

The driver of the white car, the 56-year-old man from Innisfil, was killed in the crash near Bayview Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

The other driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes
Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsinnisfilBarrie Police ServiceBarrie crashBarrie trafficFatal barrie crashMapleview Drive East barrie crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers