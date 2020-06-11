Virtual meals and decorated homes encouraged on 2020 YYC Neighbour Day

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is encouraging citizens to head online to celebrate YYC Neighbour Day this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.

Now, YYC Neighbour Day is held annually as a way to celebrate Calgary’s strong community spirit.

The 2020 event will be held on Saturday, June 20, but officials are encouraging people to connect with their neighbours virtually instead of in person.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we connect with our neighbours. But we must do so while practicing physical distancing to keep everyone safe,” a statement on the City of Calgary’s website reads.

“It’s going to look different this year,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told Global News. “No block parties, no big gatherings with all your neighbours – but we’re encouraging people to do small-scale things.”

Officials suggest Calgarians could celebrate YYC Neighbour Day by sharing a virtual meal or barbecue, helping support a local business or by decorating their home.

“We are encouraging people to do a little pre-Canada Day decorating, decorate your place in red and white, put on your Christmas lights … And we can celebrate a little bit of that great community spirit,” Nenshi said.

The City of Calgary’s website even offers free colouring sheets you can print off at home.

If you participate in YYC Neighbour Day and share pictures on social media platforms, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #YYCNeighbourDay.

More information on the event and resources for decorating your home can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.