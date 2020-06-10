Menu

Health

Ottawa commits to helping Quebec care homes until September

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:16 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 9:59 pm
Military report on Quebec long term care homes released
WATCH: Military report on Quebec long term care homes released

The federal government has committed to helping out in Quebec’s long-term care homes amid the COVID-19 crisis until mid-September, Ottawa confirmed on Wednesday.

The military mission in care homes in Quebec was set to end on Friday, but the province asked the federal government to extend the stay of the Canadian Armed Forces in CHSLDs until the fall as Quebec continues to grapple with the pandemic and short staff in care homes.

READ MORE: 14 Canadian Armed Forces troops deployed to Maimonides after outbreak takes 34 lives

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said there is no longer time to negotiate their stay as the province needs the extra help to save lives.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed that Ottawa made the decision to keep offering support to the province until mid-September, but said that support can come in the form of the Canadian Red Cross.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have renewed our commitment to continue to provide assistance,” Blair said. “That assistance can take additional forms, including involving the Canadian Red Cross. But we remain committed to providing the assistance that Quebec needs.”

–With files from The Canadian Press

Trudeau proposes new legislation aimed at CERB fraud
Trudeau proposes new legislation aimed at CERB fraud
