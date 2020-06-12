Coronavirus has now killed more than 8,000 people in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s outbreak of the novel coronavirus has now claimed more than 8,000 lives.

The grim milestone comes as the number of fatalities rose by 11 on Friday morning, all from Ontario, for a countrywide total of 8,005. That number could rise throughout the day Friday as other provinces release their new daily tallies.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — also rose in Canada by 182, with current cases in the country now sitting at 97,712.

Quebec remains the hardest-hit province in terms of cases and deaths.

COVID-19 infections there account for more than 54 per cent of the country’s total. The province’s proportion of fatalities remains even higher, with COVID-19 deaths there making up more than three out of five of the country’s deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re coronavirus-free Negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re coronavirus-free

Public health officials across Canada have attributed the majority of the country’s deaths to outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Last month Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a tweet that seniors accounted for more than 80 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

1/6 #COVID19 has severely impacted seniors, particularly residents of long-term care & assisted living homes (accounting for >80% of all deaths in Canada). Loved ones & all those who work daily with our seniors feel this great loss. #ProtecttheVulnerable — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) May 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Tam warned again of the elevated risks the virus poses to seniors and those with underlying medical conditions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In particular, seniors living in long-term care homes have borne the disproportionate impacts and severe outcomes of COVID-19,” Tam wrote in a tweet on June 5.

“Prevention and control of COVID-19 in this population is crucial for minimizing morbidity and mortality.”

2/6 In particular, seniors living in long-term care homes have borne the disproportionate impacts & severe outcomes of #COVID19. Prevention & control of COVID-19 in this population is crucial for minimizing morbidity & mortality. #ProtecttheVulnerable — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) June 5, 2020

The Canadian Armed Forces have since deployed members to Ontario and Quebec to help care for residents.

In a story reported by Global News in late May, military documents revealed that CAF personnel who were sent to nursing homes in Ontario observed shocking conditions such as a lack of infection control measures and mistreatment of residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Forces members deployed to five of the province’s worst-hit seniors homes described the care in the facilities as “borderline abusive, if not abusive” and worse, according to the documents.

Friday’s cases come amid what looks to be a declining trend of new cases reported daily across the country over the past week.

Daily reported cases of the virus spread across Canada have remained under the 1,000 mark for almost three weeks. Canada on Thursday recorded 405 cases, the lowest total since March 22.

4:41 Why COVID-19 is ‘the perfect virus’ Why COVID-19 is ‘the perfect virus’

Canada’s daily death toll has also been declining over the past week, with countrywide fatalities staying below 100 since June 4.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 infections worldwide have since exceeded 7,540,000 confirmed cases, including over 422,000 deaths, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed two million Wednesday night. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have exceeded 113,000.

The novel coronavirus was first identified in January after the city of Wuhan in China reported a cluster of then-unexplained pneumonia cases not associated with any known virus.

COVID-19, which has brought the world economy to a standstill and prompted wide shutdowns of non-essential businesses, was declared a pandemic on March 11.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.