Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP look for witnesses in Flin Flon, Man., assault, forcible confinement case

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 6:18 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 6:25 pm
Three people are facing charges after police say a woman was assaulted and locked in a room at a Flin Flon home June 2.
Three people are facing charges after police say a woman was assaulted and locked in a room at a Flin Flon home June 2. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Three people are facing charges after police say a woman was assaulted and locked into a bedroom at a home in Flin Flon last week.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was at a home on Hill Street when an argument broke out with others  in the home around 1:15 p.m. June 2.

They say the victim was assaulted before being forced into a locked bedroom.

READ MORE: Flin Flon RCMP officer charged with assault after IIU investigation

The woman, who was later released, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Noddena Dumas, 26, of Flin Flon, and William Dumas, 26, from Pukatawagan, have been charged wtih aggravated assault and forcible confinement. Both have been remanded in custody.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charges laid in shooting of 2 Flin Flon men

Police say a 35-year-old woman from Flin Flon will also face charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have information to reach out to investigators at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Nairn standoff not deemed ‘forcible confinement’
Nairn standoff not deemed ‘forcible confinement’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Aggravated AssaultForcible ConfinementPukatawaganFlin Flon AssaultNoddena DumasWilliam DumasWoman beaten in flin flon
Flyers
More weekly flyers