RCMP look for witnesses in Flin Flon, Man., assault, forcible confinement case

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after police say a woman was assaulted and locked into a bedroom at a home in Flin Flon last week.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was at a home on Hill Street when an argument broke out with others in the home around 1:15 p.m. June 2.

They say the victim was assaulted before being forced into a locked bedroom.

READ MORE: Flin Flon RCMP officer charged with assault after IIU investigation

The woman, who was later released, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said Wednesday.

Flin Flon #rcmpmb & Major Crime Services investigating after 20yo female victim reports being assaulted at a Flin Flon residence on June 2. 29yo Noddena Dumas, 26yo William Dumas & a 35yo female face charges of Aggravated Assault & Forcible Confinement. Investigation continues. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Noddena Dumas, 26, of Flin Flon, and William Dumas, 26, from Pukatawagan, have been charged wtih aggravated assault and forcible confinement. Both have been remanded in custody.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charges laid in shooting of 2 Flin Flon men

Police say a 35-year-old woman from Flin Flon will also face charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement in connection with the incident.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have information to reach out to investigators at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

0:27 Nairn standoff not deemed ‘forcible confinement’ Nairn standoff not deemed ‘forcible confinement’