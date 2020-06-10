Menu

Weather

Funnel cloud advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 4:59 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 5:00 pm
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in parts of eastern Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in parts of eastern Saskatchewan. SkyTracker Weather

People in parts of eastern Saskatchewan area may want to keep an eye on the sky.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable Wednesday for the development of funnel clouds.

READ MORE: Strong winds blow through Regina, leaving trail of damage behind

Areas under the advisory include Lumsden, Yorkton, Melville, Kamsack and Humboldt.

Meteorologists said the weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, but it is possible the rotations could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, they can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Strong winds leave parts of Saskatoon without power

Officials said any funnel cloud sighting should be taken seriously and said if a funnel cloud develops nearby, prepare to take shelter.

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.

