Funnel cloud advisory issued for parts of Saskatchewan

People in parts of eastern Saskatchewan area may want to keep an eye on the sky.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable Wednesday for the development of funnel clouds.

Areas under the advisory include Lumsden, Yorkton, Melville, Kamsack and Humboldt.

Meteorologists said the weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, but it is possible the rotations could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

While landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, they can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Officials said any funnel cloud sighting should be taken seriously and said if a funnel cloud develops nearby, prepare to take shelter.

These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.

