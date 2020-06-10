Attempted break-in foiled by home security video in Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A young man chose the wrong home to apparently burgle.

On Monday evening, a husband and wife in Peachland, B.C., said they were home when their security cameras alerted them of movement on their property.

“We have six cameras on our house, which are activated by motion, and they notify us through our cellphone,” Gary Hedge told Global News on Wednesday.

Hedge’s security video shows a grey Pontiac Grand Am pulling onto the driveway, with a young man dressed in camo fatigues getting out. Notably, the man isn’t wearing shoes, but has socks on.

From there, the man can be seen prowling around the house, with video showing him checking doors and windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Hedge, a retired dentist and president of Peachland’s Community Policing organization, said the man first tried the side garage door before going to the lower deck and checking the door and looking through windows.

“He then proceeded to the north side of the house, where he cut the window screen and was going to enter through that bedroom window,” said Hedge.

0:55 Kelowna RCMP disrupt break and enter, 2 men arrested Kelowna RCMP disrupt break and enter, 2 men arrested

At first, Hedge said his wife Judy thought it was the neighbour who was activating the camera between the houses. So she went to the lower deck and found the would-be prowler.

Hedge said his wife asked him what he was doing, with “nothing” being the reply.

Gary Hedge also said since he was using a knife on the window, Judy Hedge backed off.

Story continues below advertisement

“The individual then ran back to the driveway via the empty lot next door, leaving his knife on the ground where I confronted him,” said Hedge, adding the fleeing vehicle nearly clipped him.

READ MORE: Lethbridge woman wakes up to stranger sleeping on her couch

Hedge said police were contacted, adding the incident was shocking, as it happened around 8:40 p.m., with obvious indications that they were home, along with numerous home security warnings.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it was an attempted break-in.

“He tried every door. Our garage door, all our lower doors. He looked into all our lower windows,” said Hedge, who moved from Winnipeg to the Okanagan six years ago.

“The sheer nerve is just astounding.”

A fan of security cameras for years, Hedge said it’s important that residents be proactive in protecting their property.

“We’re basically making it easy for these thieves,” said Hedge. “But for him to pick this house, with this much security, well, you just have to shake your head.”

1:49 VPD arrest two prolific commercial B&E suspects VPD arrest two prolific commercial B&E suspects