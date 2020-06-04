Police charge 36-year-old Regina man for string of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges for a string of break and enters last month.

According to the Regina Police Service, on May 18, a suspect broke into a residence on Motherwell Crescent. Several items were stolen including money and jewelry.

Police said a suspect was identified after the RPS forensic identification team obtained a fingerprint from the home.

Then, on May 25, police said another residence was broken into on the 2800 block of 4th Avenue N. Several items were once again stolen including money, jewelry and a vehicle.

A short time later, police recovered the vehicle, along with video surveillance.

According to police, it was the same suspect that they had identified in the May 18 break and enter.

A week later, on June 1, police said they identified the same suspect breaking into a business in the 2200 block of Albert Street.

The next day, on June 2, around 8:50 a.m., police said the suspect was located and arrested after a short foot chase.

Levi Waldbilling faces several charges including, break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

