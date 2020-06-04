Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 36-year-old Regina man for string of break and enters

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 4:08 pm
Updated June 4, 2020 4:57 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Police have charged a 36-year-old Regina man for a string of break and enters that began in the middle of May. File / Global News

A 36-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges for a string of break and enters last month.

According to the Regina Police Service, on May 18, a suspect broke into a residence on Motherwell Crescent. Several items were stolen including money and jewelry.

Police said a suspect was identified after the RPS forensic identification team obtained a fingerprint from the home.

READ MORE: Man arrested after found asleep in delivery van he stole: Regina police

Then, on May 25, police said another residence was broken into on the 2800 block of 4th Avenue N. Several items were once again stolen including money, jewelry and a vehicle.

A short time later, police recovered the vehicle, along with video surveillance.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, it was the same suspect that they had identified in the May 18 break and enter.

A week later, on June 1, police said they identified the same suspect breaking into a business in the 2200 block of Albert Street.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating death on Fisher Street, man in custody

The next day, on June 2, around 8:50 a.m., police said the suspect was located and arrested after a short foot chase.

Levi Waldbilling faces several charges including, break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan
Suspects wanted for 10 break and enters in one night in rural Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceBreak And EnterRegina Police ServiceRPSbusiness break and enterResidence Break and EnterTheft of a motor vehicle
Flyers
More weekly flyers