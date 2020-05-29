Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged with 39 offences related to break-and-enter spree: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 2:54 pm
Ottawa police have charged a 55-year-old man in relation to a series of alleged break-and-enter incidents earlier this year.
Ottawa police have charged a 55-year-old man in relation to a series of alleged break-and-enter incidents earlier this year.

Ottawa police have charged a man with 39 offences in relation to at least a dozen alleged break-and-enter incidents over the course of one week.

The Ottawa police’s break-and-enter unit said Friday that a series of break-and-enters were reported in the Carlingwood and Barrhaven areas of the city between Feb. 29 and March 6.

Over that week, 15 different locations were targeted, police said.

Following an investigation, Ottawa police charged 55-year-old Derek John Gray with 39 separate offences, including:

  • 12 counts of breaking and entering
  • 12 counts of mischief under $5,000
  • Seven counts of breaching probation
  • Three counts of possession of break-in instruments
  • Two counts of attempting to commit an indictable offence
  • Two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited
  • One count of trespassing by night

Police note the investigation is ongoing and that more charges might still be laid.

Gray is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

