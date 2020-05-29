Ottawa man charged with 39 offences related to break-and-enter spree: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a man with 39 offences in relation to at least a dozen alleged break-and-enter incidents over the course of one week.

The Ottawa police’s break-and-enter unit said Friday that a series of break-and-enters were reported in the Carlingwood and Barrhaven areas of the city between Feb. 29 and March 6.

Over that week, 15 different locations were targeted, police said.

Following an investigation, Ottawa police charged 55-year-old Derek John Gray with 39 separate offences, including:

12 counts of breaking and entering

12 counts of mischief under $5,000

Seven counts of breaching probation

Three counts of possession of break-in instruments

Two counts of attempting to commit an indictable offence

Two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited

One count of trespassing by night

Police note the investigation is ongoing and that more charges might still be laid.

Gray is scheduled to appear in court Friday.