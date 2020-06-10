Menu

Manitoba family gets highway light show with iridescent cloud spotting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 4:47 pm
Iridescent clouds spotted on a Manitoba highway Wednesday.
Iridescent clouds spotted on a Manitoba highway Wednesday. Kienan Roche and Tanya Jonasson / Submitted

A Manitoba family encountered something unusual in the sky Wednesday afternoon, and made the quick decision to snap a photo.

Tanya Jonasson told Global News she was headed south on the #7 Highway between Komarno and Teulon, Man., when she and son Kienan Roche spotted something she described as looking like “the colours were rolling and floating in the clouds.”

READ MORE: In Pictures: Storms to the east, Mammatus clouds to the west

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the rainbow of colours the duo caught a glimpse of was an iridescent cloud — a colourful optical diffraction phenomenon.

Iridescence happens when similar-sized droplets or ice crystals individually scatter light, which is likely what Jonasson and Roche encountered in the Interlake Wednesday.

Flashes in the sky over Winnipeg
Flashes in the sky over Winnipeg

 

