National Indigenous History Month celebrations offered virtually in Regina

The City of Regina is celebrating National Indigenous History Month virtually as the coronavirus pandemic continues, making online programs and resources available to the public throughout June.

The celebration is a partnership between the Regina Public Library (RPL) and the city’s Aboriginal City Employees Network.

“We wanted to create virtual opportunities for people of all ages and families to connect, experience and learn about Indigenous culture in a safe way,” said Wendy Sinclair, RPL’s Indigenous services advisor.

“We believe these offerings will help build stronger relationships and create opportunities for greater cross-cultural understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in our community.”

Starting Tuesday, online programs and workshops are offered through Zoom.

There will also be an online discussion of the short film Knowledge Keepers: Sharing Stories from the Métis Community. That film is available on the RPL website.

Other offerings include book talks by Indigenous Canadian authors Tanya Talaga and Waubgeshig Rice; family-friendly videos and programs on traditional tipi teachings, bannock making and tattooing; Indigenous family storytelling and humour and a series on Métis art, music and dance.

“Learning about Indigenous culture is a great way to celebrate the many contributions First Nations, Métis and Inuit people have made to Canada throughout history,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Registration is required to attend scheduled programs, available through the libary’s website.

