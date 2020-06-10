Canadian Blood Services in Regina seeks to fill 500+ appointments by the end of June

Send this page to someone via email

As National Blood Donor Week continues, Canadian Blood Services across the country, including in Regina, is calling on people to donate.

Canadian Blood Services in Regina says it needs to fill more than 500 open appointments by the end of June.

Across the country, 24,000 donors are needed.

READ MORE: New Brunswick man first to donate convalescent plasma in Atlantic Canada

“Demand for blood in the last two weeks has returned to near pre-COVID-19 levels as hospitals resume elective surgeries and procedures that were put on hold due to the pandemic,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

“Meanwhile, to maintain physical distancing and other safety measures in our donor centres, how much blood we can collect across the country is currently at 90 per cent. This gap is drawing down the national blood supply and we need donors to help replenish it by filling all available slots.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Blood Services is reminding people how important giving blood is, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the provinces bring their health systems back and activities pick up, the need for blood, stem cells and plasma donors will increase,” Prinzen said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We cannot predict how many surgeries and medical procedures will occur, but we know we need donors to book and fill every available appointment over the next few weeks and months to ensure there is an adequate supply of blood products for patients in the longer term.”

Canadian Blood Services says it recorded a 20 per cent year-over-year increase in first-time donors in the six weeks from mid-March to the end of April.

“In many ways, COVID-19 turned our world upside down, but it also proved that patients in Canada can still count on the unwavering support of donors,” Prinzen said.

To book an appointment call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit blood.ca.

Blood donor week is June 8 to 14.

1:46 Canadian Blood Services need donors amid COVID-19 pandemic Canadian Blood Services need donors amid COVID-19 pandemic