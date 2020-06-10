City of Surrey to reopen outdoor pools, spray parks, Crescent Beach swimming area

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey’s outdoor pools, spray parks, and the swimming area at Crescent Beach are reopening next week.

Users are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and maintain physical distance from others.

All pools will offer modified public swims and community swim lessons.

There will be reduced swimming capacity and distance markings.

“As a former competitive swimmer, lifeguard and a lifelong water sports enthusiast, I fully recognize the importance of having aquatic amenities during the sunny summer months,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a release.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we have made some adjustments to ensure for health and safety, and you can help us by observing physical distancing and bringing your own hand sanitizer with you.”

The schedule of openings provided by the City of Surrey:

June 15: Spray Parks at Bear Creek Park, Fleetwood Park, South Surrey Athletic Park, Cloverdale Athletic Park, Unwin Park, Erma Stephenson Park, Goldstone Park, Newton Athletic Park, Bridgeview Park and Hazelgrove Park.

June 27: Outdoor Pools at Kwantlen Park, Bear Creek Park, Hjorth Road Park and Greenaway Park.

June 27: Crescent Beach Lifeguarding services begin

July 4: Outdoor Pools at Sunnyside Park, Unwin Park, Port Kells Park and Holly Park

The city says the spray park at Hawthorne Park is scheduled to reopen in late July once construction of the new community amenity is complete.