Coronavirus: Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo cancel summer festivals, events

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have extended the suspension of city-affiliated events and festivals through the remainder of the summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The moves extend the current proclamations right through until Sept. 10.

“Events are natural gathering spaces, and as we move towards recovery we can’t afford to slip backwards,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a statement.

A majority of the scheduled events have been cancelled while some have been postponed until the fall and others are moving online.

“It’s going to be a different year but don’t be discouraged, we’ll continue to look at ways to bring events to you virtually this summer,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement.

Online options are being considered for several events in Kitchener including its Canada Day celebration, Cruising on King, the Kultrun World Music Festival and Kidspark.

Kitchener Ribfest has been tentatively rescheduled for September 25-27 while Kitchener Blues Festival is looking at options for presenting live music downtown and Vegfest will also be rescheduled.

Rockin’ at Rockway, the Cherry Festival, the Bridgeport Summer Music Series, Rock and Rumble, the Downtown Cycling Race, Healing of the Seven Generations and Romanian Day will all take 2020 off and are expected to return next year.

Cambridge is also considering online options for Canada Day, the Cambridge Celebration of the Arts Celebration and the Cambridge Arts Festival.

Its Concerts in the Park series, outdoor movie nights, Scottish Festival and the Hespeler Music Festival have all been cancelled while alternatives for Whimsical Wednesday are under review.

In Waterloo, the list of affected events includes its Canada Day celebration, Soap Opera, Author Afternoons, its summer concert series, Opens Streets and Movies in the Park.

The city says it is considering online alternatives to all of the city-led events.

Waterloo also says that the city’s arts and culture team will look to host pop-up events where possible.