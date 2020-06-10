Peterborough Naval Association dissolving, property sale supporting veterans and organizations

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 70 years, the Peterborough Naval Association is dissolving and the sale of its property will support veterans, their families and other veterans’ organizations.

On Tuesday, the association announced that 77 per cent of its members recently voted to dissolve the organization, which was launched in November 1947 and incorporated in 1953.

The association’s membership initially comprised former members of the Canadian Navy who had served during the Second World War. The association was also involved in the formation of the Royal Canadian Naval Association to support all those who served for Canada, the British Commonwealth and its allies during wartime and peacekeeping activities.

The Peterborough association has a clubhouse on a seven-acre property on the Otonabee River on Whitlaw Avenue, off Lansdowne Street.

Dan Ayotte, the interim president, says declining revenues and increasing costs, including maintenance of the clubhouse, prompted the move to dissolve the association.

“Faced with declining revenues and increasing costs, our members voted to dissolve the association and sell the property at this time to create a legacy fund that will continue to support veterans and their families into the future,” he said.

Second vice-president Bill Preston noted the association’s main goal was to preserve the memory of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

“The Peterborough Naval Association’s longevity was the direct result of many volunteers who committed their time, effort and resources to make the association a success, none more so than our Ladies Auxiliary,” said Preston.

“To all our volunteers and members, a sincere thank you.”

Proceeds from the sale of the property will be used to create a trust fund to support veterans, veterans’ families, veterans’ organizations, educational bursaries and other causes.

In 2013, the city agreed to buy the property from the naval association. The agreement provided a grant for a new pedestrian bridge on the property as well as advances on the purchase price to assist the naval association.

Ayotte says the property will become public land adjacent to Beavermead Park and a future extension of the trail network around Little Lake.

He said the city was “very understanding” and willing to work with the naval association to find a permanent solution to the association’s operating cost dilemma.

“However, our revenue shortfalls and escalating expenditures continued,” Ayotte said. “We put a number of options to our members, including continuing on with the association in different forms. The members decided to create a legacy fund.”

With the decision to dissolve, the naval association will ask the city to move up the closing date for the property purchase.

“The naval association leaves a legacy in the lives of veterans and their families who created friendships and enjoyed activities through the association’s facilities and programs,” stated Mayor Diane Therrien. Tweet This

“Even as the association plans for its dissolution, the members are focused on helping veterans and contributing to the broader community. With those values, I know the Naval Association will continue to be a presence in our community, regardless of whether it’s an incorporated organization or an informal, close knit association of veterans and community minded individuals.”

Here are some highlights from Peterborough Naval Association history:

Founded in 1947 (first meeting held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Peterborough).

Founding steering committee: Chairman – William Clipstone, Lieut.-Commander, Royal Australian Navy. Members – Dave Fowler, Jim White, Jack Baldwin, Stuart Gardener, Fred Kiff, Jim Logan, Ben Ackerman.

Issued letters of patent 1953.

Hosted the first Royal Canadian Navy reunion in Canada in 1955.

Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Dinner held annually since 1948.

First elected president of the association was Fred Kipp, Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve.

Last elected president was John Carter, Lieut.-Commander, Royal Canadian Navy Reserve (retired).

More coverage to come.