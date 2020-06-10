Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist, 83, airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash in Omemee: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:06 am
Updated June 10, 2020 9:09 am
Motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto hospital after Omemee-area crash
WATCH: An 83-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Yankee Line near Emily Provincial Park on Tuesday.

OPP say an 83-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a motorcycle crash near Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Yankee Line and Kenedon Drive near Emily Provincial Park.

READ MORE: Cobourg motorcyclist airlifted to Toronto trauma centre with serious leg injuries

Peterborough County-City Paramedics reportedly treated the man at the scene before taking him to a nearby parking lot to meet the Ornge air ambulance. The patient was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, OPP said.

OPP at the scene told Global News the driver left the roadway and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

