Motorcyclist, 83, airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash in Omemee: OPP

OPP say an 83-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a motorcycle crash near Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Yankee Line and Kenedon Drive near Emily Provincial Park.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics reportedly treated the man at the scene before taking him to a nearby parking lot to meet the Ornge air ambulance. The patient was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, OPP said.

OPP at the scene told Global News the driver left the roadway and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.