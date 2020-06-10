Menu

Crime

Shots fired in Toronto’s north end, 2 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 8:47 am
A photo from the scene at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
A photo from the scene at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after multiple gunshots were heard in the city’s north end, and two people subsequently walked into hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, where officers reportedly found shell casings at the scene.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Toronto skateboard park

Investigators said there were reports of people running from the area. However, police said no victims were found at the scene.

Police said officers received information that two people walked into a hospital with gunshot injuries a short time later. It is unconfirmed whether this is related to the gunshots fired at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

The victims’ injuries appear to be serious, police said.

