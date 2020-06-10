Coronavirus: Evenko postpones Osheaga, ÎleSoniq to 2021

Send this page to someone via email

After months of uncertainty for ticket holders, Evenko officially announced late Tuesday evening that its summertime festivals at Parc Jean-Drapeau — Osheaga and ÎleSoniq — will both be postponed until 2021 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Quebec’s deconfinement plan has not laid out a roadmap to resume large gatherings in the near future, and the province’s tourism industry had earlier in the spring issued guidance requesting all festivals taking place prior to September 2020 be cancelled, making the events’ cancellations all but inevitable.

In a press release, the event-planning giant told fans that “current circumstances” had forced it to postpone Osheaga’s 15th anniversary edition for a full year to July 30 through Aug. 1, 2021.

Those who have already purchased passes for 2020 are asked to keep them for use in 2021; in addition, they will be offered gift cards for use on-site next year and the opportunity to participate in online contests.

While the festival’s press release made no explicit mention of 2020 headliners — the Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar — appearing at the postponed festival next year, Osheaga said on Facebook that it is “currently working on the 2021 lineup to bring back some of the much-anticipated 2020 acts.”

Evenko’s other major summer festival that had been planned for this summer, electronic music festival ÎleSoniq, also announced it will be postponed until 2021. It will now be held Aug. 6 and 7, 2021.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service