Coronavirus: City of London, Ont., expanding access to some services

As the province continues to reopen, the City of London is giving residents more access to services starting next week.

On Monday, June 15, City Hall will be open to anyone apply for marriage licences, commissioning documents, burial permits, MFIPPA requests, in-person tax payments and in-person payment of invoices during regular business hours.

Things like tree removal permits are available by phone or email only, and building permit and development and licensing application inquires will also need to be submitted online.

City Hall will also be open for civil ceremonies to take palace with limits on the number of people in attendance.

At 206 Dundas Place, in-person meetings for Heritage alteration permits for pre-application consultation, application review, and engineering review will be allowed by appointment.

A number of the services had been available on a part-time basis since the State of Emergency was declared.

“Expansion of these services now is to further support residents and businesses as the community moves through phases of reopening and recovery,” a statement from the City read.

Starting Monday, the City will also be resuming public participation meetings, a committee of adjustment meetings, and public hearings.

Other services outlined in the Province of Ontario’s Phase 2 and additional information as more programs and services are restarted will be coming soon.

Part of Phase 2 of Ontario’s reopening includes public pools. During a media briefing, London Mayor Ed Holder said they would no be ready to open City pools by next week, but they are working on it.

“We are optimistic it will be soon. We just ask people to be patient,” he said.

