News

Second World War veteran in the Kingston, Ont., area celebrates 100 years

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 8:23 am
Kingston-area Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday
WATCH: June 9, 2020 marked a milestone birthday for Kingston-area veteran of the Second World War. Mike Postovit reports.

A special day for a resident of the Briargate retirement home in Amherstview, Ont., as Norman Poulter blew out the candles on his 100th birthday cake Tuesday.

Staff, family members and plenty of others were on hand to help him mark the occasion with a drive-by celebration. Born on a farm in Swift Current, Sask., in 1920, Poulter was a wing commander in Bomber Squadron during the Second World War.

He let Global News in on the secret to a long life: “Try and get some good sleep,” he said.

Kingston's Britton "Brit" Smith hits the century mark
Kingston’s Britton “Brit” Smith hits the century mark

To that, cheers and laughter rang out. Dozens were in attendance for the celebration including members of the Brothers in Arms veterans motorcycle club. Bill Irving is president of the Kingston chapter.

“One hundred per cent of our membership is either still serving or has previously served,” Irving said. “We’re family-first veterans support.”

READ MORE: Homestead founder, Kingston philanthropist Britton ‘Brit’ Smith celebrates 100th birthday

Irving was able to spent a few minutes with the birthday boy.

“There are so many veterans of varying ages across the country, but gentlemen like that and ladies of that generation founded our country, I feel, (and) set us up for success,” he said.

“So when I get the privilege and the honour to sit next to a gentleman like that, yeah, it gets emotional.”

Thousands of cards flood in for fundraising British veteran Captain Tom's 100th birthday
Thousands of cards flood in for fundraising British veteran Captain Tom’s 100th birthday

Norman Poulter has been a resident of Briargate for the past seven years.

